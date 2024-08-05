Menu
Poster of Liar
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Liar

Liar

Lgunya 18+
Liar - trailer
Liar  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 November 2024
World premiere 5 August 2024
Release date
5 September 2024 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
Budget 101,500,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $11,604
Production All Media, Vega Film
Also known as
Lgunya, Liar, Лгунья
Director
Yuliya Trofimova
Yuliya Trofimova
Cast
Maryana Spivak
Maryana Spivak
Aleksey Rozin
Aleksey Rozin
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Yuliya Marchenko
Yuliya Marchenko
Darya Vereshchagina
Film rating

6.4
Rate 18 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas

Film Reviews

User 1 September 2024, 07:45
Film Trailers All trailers
Liar - trailer
Liar Trailer
Stills
