1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Liar
Liar
Lgunya
18+
Comedy
Drama
Liar
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
9 November 2024
World premiere
5 August 2024
Release date
5 September 2024
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
Budget
101,500,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$11,604
Production
All Media, Vega Film
Also known as
Lgunya, Liar, Лгунья
Director
Yuliya Trofimova
Cast
Maryana Spivak
Aleksey Rozin
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Yuliya Marchenko
Darya Vereshchagina
Movies About Musicians
Film rating
6.4
Rate
18
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
User
1 September 2024, 07:45
Хочу сходить
Liar
Trailer
0
0
