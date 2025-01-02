Menu
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Similar
Ivan Kupala
Ivan Kupala
Ivan Kupala
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Also known as
Ivan Kupala, Иван Купала
Similar films for Ivan Kupala
0.0
Velesova noch
(2025)
6.5
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
(2025)
6.0
Sadko
(2018)
4.5
Rusichi
(2008)
0.0
Saga drevnikh bulgar: Saga o lyubvi docheri Chingiskhana
(2005)
6.8
Knyaz Vladimir. Film pervyy
(2004)
0.0
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy
(2004)
3.8
Saga drevnikh bulgar: Lestvitsa Vladimira Krasnoye Solnyshko
(2004)
6.5
Primary Russia
(1986)
7.1
Vechir na Ivana Kupala
(1968)
6.1
Sadko
(1952)
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
User
2 January 2025, 23:34
Шакальский фильм
User
20 June 2024, 11:46
Ы
Reviews
