Kinoafisha Films Ivan Kupala

Ivan Kupala

Ivan Kupala
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Also known as
Ivan Kupala, Иван Купала
Similar films for Ivan Kupala
0.0
Velesova noch (2025)
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr 6.5
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr (2025)
Sadko 6.0
Sadko (2018)
Rusichi 4.5
Rusichi (2008)
Saga drevnikh bulgar: Saga o lyubvi docheri Chingiskhana 0.0
Saga drevnikh bulgar: Saga o lyubvi docheri Chingiskhana (2005)
Knyaz Vladimir. Film pervyy 6.8
Knyaz Vladimir. Film pervyy (2004)
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy 0.0
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy (2004)
Saga drevnikh bulgar: Lestvitsa Vladimira Krasnoye Solnyshko 3.8
Saga drevnikh bulgar: Lestvitsa Vladimira Krasnoye Solnyshko (2004)
Primary Russia 6.5
Primary Russia (1986)
Vechir na Ivana Kupala 7.1
Vechir na Ivana Kupala (1968)
Sadko 6.1
Sadko (1952)

Film Reviews
User 2 January 2025, 23:34
Шакальский фильм
User 20 June 2024, 11:46
Ы
