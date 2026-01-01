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9.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Peleamos
9.2
Peleamos
, 2024
Peleamos
Spain / Documentary, Drama, Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
9.2
Cast
Narciso Carmona
Self
Iván Díaz
Self
Raúl Iordan
Self
Salva Jiménez
Self
Ángela Mendez
Self
Adrián Narcis
Self
José Peña Contreras
Self
Antonio Zayas
Self
Director
Noel Gálvez
Writer
Noel Gálvez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2024
Budget
€30,000
Worldwide Gross
$4,396
Production
Armadillo Rojo
Also known as
Peleamos
More
Film rating
9.2
Rate
13
votes
8.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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