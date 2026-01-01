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9.2
Kinoafisha Films Peleamos
9.2

Peleamos

, 2024
Peleamos
Spain / Documentary, Drama, Sport / 18+
9.2

Cast

Narciso Carmona
Self
Iván Díaz
Self
Raúl Iordan
Self
Salva Jiménez
Self
Ángela Mendez
Self
Adrián Narcis
Self
José Peña Contreras
Self
Antonio Zayas
Self
Director Noel Gálvez
Writer Noel Gálvez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2024
Budget €30,000
Worldwide Gross $4,396
Production Armadillo Rojo
Also known as
Peleamos

Film rating

9.2
Rate 13 votes
8.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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