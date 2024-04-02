Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

17 year old Tanya's plans for a carefree summer are derailed when her stressed-to-the-limit mom takes off for a wellness retreat and puts Tanya and her three siblings in the charge of a crotchety (and racist) old babysitter. The babysitter’s sudden death leaves the kids short on cash and reluctant to pull mom prematurely out of her much-needed R&R, so Tanya is forced to get a job. Posing as an adult, she gets a gig as the executive assistant at a fashion company and overnight is thrust into the world of adulthood and parenting.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 October 2024
World premiere 2 April 2024
Release date
12 April 2024 Spain 12
12 April 2024 USA R
Production SMiZE Productions, Treehouse Pictures
Also known as
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Ära ütle emale et lapsehoidja on surnud, Faut pas dire à maman que la gardienne mange les pissenlits par la racine, No le digas a mamá que la niñera ha muerto, Nu-i spune mamei că bona a murit, Viva! A Babá Morreu, Не говори маме, что няня умерла
Director
Wade Allain-Marcus
Cast
June Squibb
June Squibb
Nicole Richie
Gus Kenworthy
Gus Kenworthy
Donielle T. Hansley Jr.
Jermaine Fowler
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.2
Rate 12 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

After the babysitter is discovered dead, one of the Crandell children suggests they transport her body to a funeral parlour and leave it there with a note. Ayaamii Sledge's character, Melissa Crandell, the most tech‑savvy of the siblings, replies, "It's not 1991! Use your head! There are cameras everywhere." That idea mirrors precisely what the Crandell children did in the original Не говори маме, что няня умерла (1991), which was released in cinemas in 1991.

Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more