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Poster of Greice
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Greice
6.9

Greice

, 2024
Greice
Brazil, Portugal / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Greice
6.9

Synopsis

Greice, a 21 year old Brazilian girl, studies at Fine Arts university in Lisbon. In the early days of summer, she gets involved with the mysterious guy: Afonso. The couple is accused for a strange accident that occurs at the students welcoming night party. Greice needs to return to Fortaleza, her hometown, to renew his residence permit. Hidden in a hotel, while preventing her mother from discovering the problems in which she was involved and with the help of some friends, Greice tries to find a place of comfort in the world.

Cast

Amandyra
Greice
Mauro Soares
Funcionário do Consulado
Felipe De Paula
Luara Raio
Lis
Bruna Pessoa
Márcia
Isabél Zuaa
Isabél Zuaa
Clea
Lucas Galvino
Naldo
Daniel Pizamiglio
Tiago
Gui Pimentel
Professor Manuel
Inês Brites
Joana
Director Leonardo Mouramateus
Writer Leonardo Mouramateus
Composer Fernando Lopes Pereira
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 January 2024
Release date
18 July 2024 Brazil
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
Production Glaz Entretenimento, Ukbar Filmes
Also known as
Greice, Γκρέισι

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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