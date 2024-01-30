Greice, a 21 year old Brazilian girl, studies at Fine Arts university in Lisbon. In the early days of summer, she gets involved with the mysterious guy: Afonso. The couple is accused for a strange accident that occurs at the students welcoming night party. Greice needs to return to Fortaleza, her hometown, to renew his residence permit. Hidden in a hotel, while preventing her mother from discovering the problems in which she was involved and with the help of some friends, Greice tries to find a place of comfort in the world.