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Poster of Namaste Himalaya - How a village in Nepal opened the world to us
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Namaste Himalaya - How a village in Nepal opened the world to us
7.3

Namaste Himalaya - How a village in Nepal opened the world to us

, 2022
Namaste Himalaya
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Namaste Himalaya - How a village in Nepal opened the world to us
7.3

Synopsis

Anna and Michael reach one of the poorest nations in the world, Nepal at the height of the pandemic. Nepalese people abandoned the city to find refuge in the mountains during the lockdown where more than 8,000 end up building temporary houses to live. Anna and Michael gain new perspectives in this community of people from all across the spectrum including farmers, the homeless and mountain guides.

Cast

Anna Baranowski
Anna
Director Anna Baranowski
Writer Anna Baranowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 6 August 2022
Production Micro Cosmos Film
Also known as
Namaste Himalaya, Wie ein Dorf in Nepal uns die Welt öffnete

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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