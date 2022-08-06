KinoafishaFilmsNamaste Himalaya - How a village in Nepal opened the world to us
7.3
Namaste Himalaya - How a village in Nepal opened the world to us
, 2022
Namaste Himalaya
Germany / Documentary / 18+
7.3
Synopsis
Anna and Michael reach one of the poorest nations in the world, Nepal at the height of the pandemic. Nepalese people abandoned the city to find refuge in the mountains during the lockdown where more than 8,000 end up building temporary houses to live. Anna and Michael gain new perspectives in this community of people from all across the spectrum including farmers, the homeless and mountain guides.