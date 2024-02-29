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Poster of Superzena
Kinoafisha Films Superzena

Superzena

, 2024
Superzena
Czechia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Superzena

Cast

Veronika Koprivová
Kamarádka
Igor Bares
Matous Ruml
Natálie Grossová
Eva Toulová
Daniel Cech
Adéla Elbel
Eliska Hrncirova
Karel Hynek
Jirí Jakima
Olga Lounová
Lubomír Nymburský
Director Eva Toulová
Writer Eva Toulová
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Production year 2024
World premiere 29 February 2024
Release date
29 February 2024 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $24,657
Production Copperfilm
Also known as
Superzena, Superžena

Film rating

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