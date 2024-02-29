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Superzena
Superzena
, 2024
Superzena
Czechia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Veronika Koprivová
Kamarádka
Igor Bares
Matous Ruml
Natálie Grossová
Eva Toulová
Daniel Cech
Adéla Elbel
Eliska Hrncirova
Karel Hynek
Jirí Jakima
Olga Lounová
Lubomír Nymburský
Director
Eva Toulová
Writer
Eva Toulová
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Production year
2024
World premiere
29 February 2024
Release date
29 February 2024
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$24,657
Production
Copperfilm
Also known as
Superzena, Superžena
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