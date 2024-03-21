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Poster of Balashka
Kinoafisha Films Balashka

Balashka

, 2024
Balashka
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Family, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Balashka

Cast

Zhantөre Myңzhasar
Yerlan Primbetov
Doszhan Zhanbotaev
Ashat Urpekov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 March 2024
Release date
21 March 2024 Kazakhstan

Film rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
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Best Comedies 
Updated 14 April 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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