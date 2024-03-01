Menu
Poster of Por
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Por

Por

Por 18+
Synopsis

Journey that delves deep into the complexities of friendship. Set against the backdrop of a vibrant college festival, the movie explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge and ignite a fierce competition.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 March 2024
Release date
13 March 2024 India
1 March 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $5,235
Production Getaway Pictures Presentation, T-Series
Also known as
Por
Director
Bejoy Nambiar
Cast
T.J. Bhanu
Arjun Das
Kalidas Jayaram
Sanchana Natarajan
Dev Ramnath
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
