In a Mexican border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence, a frustrated teacher tries a radical new method to break through his students’ apathy and unlock their curiosity, their potential… and maybe even their genius.
Production3Pas Studios, EPIC Magazine, Pantelion Films
Also known as
Radical, Radical - Eine Klasse für sich, Radical - en klasse for sig, Radical: Ensinamentos de Um Professor, Radically, Radikális, Radykalna metoda, Радикален, 型破りな教室, 激进教学, Průkopník, Radical: Eine Klasse für sich, Радикал
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 26 February 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.