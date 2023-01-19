Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Radical
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Radical
7.8

Radical

, 2023
Radical
Mexico, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Radical
7.8

Synopsis

In a Mexican border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence, a frustrated teacher tries a radical new method to break through his students’ apathy and unlock their curiosity, their potential… and maybe even their genius.

Cast

Eugenio Derbez
Eugenio Derbez
Sergio
Daniel Haddad
Chucho
Jennifer Trejo
Paloma
Mia Fernanda Solis
Lupe
Enoc Leaño
Enoc Leaño
Danilo Guardiola
Nico
Gilberto Barraza
Papa Paloma
Victor Estrada
Chepe
Manuel Márquez
Enrique
Christian González
Jaime
Xochiquetzal Martínez
Maria
Director Christopher Zalla
Writer Christopher Zalla, Joshua Davis
Composer Pascual Reyes, Juan Pablo Villa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 January 2024
World premiere 19 January 2023
Release date
23 May 2024 Australia M
21 March 2024 Germany 12
9 August 2024 Great Britain 12A
8 February 2024 Israel
19 October 2023 Mexico B
2 May 2024 Netherlands 12
15 March 2024 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $21,797,528
Production 3Pas Studios, EPIC Magazine, Pantelion Films
Also known as
Radical, Radical - Eine Klasse für sich, Radical - en klasse for sig, Radical: Ensinamentos de Um Professor, Radically, Radikális, Radykalna metoda, Радикален, 型破りな教室, 激进教学, Průkopník, Radical: Eine Klasse für sich, Радикал

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more