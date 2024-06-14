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Poster of Justicia artificial
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Justicia artificial
6.3

Justicia artificial

, 2024
Justicia artificial
Spain / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Justicia artificial
6.3

Cast

Alberto Ammann
Alberto Ammann
Alex Havel
Verónica Echegui
Verónica Echegui
Carmen Costa
Tamar Novas
Tamar Novas
Brais Lago
Afonso Pimentel
Afonso Pimentel
Jesús
Alba Galocha
Alba Galocha
Alicia Kovacs
Lúcia Moniz
Sofía
Paula Morado
Manuela
Santi Prego
Goitia
Ledicia Sola
Helena
Xabier Deive
Senador Ávila
Director Simón Casal
Writer Simón Casal, Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro
Composer Sofia Oriana Infante
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 30 April 2025
World premiere 14 June 2024
Release date
3 October 2024 Russia
12 September 2024 Colombia
12 September 2024 Greece
27 March 2025 Qatar
6 November 2024 Serbia o.A.
13 September 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $137,341
Production Abano Producions, Amazon Prime Video, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais (AGADIC)
Also known as
Justicia artificial, Justiça Artificial, Artificial Justice - Tödliche Gerechtigkeit, Justice IA, Sztuczna sprawiedliwość, Τεχνητή δικαιοσύνη, Искусственное правосудие, Фалшива справедливост, 人造正義

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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