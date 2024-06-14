Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Simón Casal
Writer
Simón Casal, Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro
Composer
Sofia Oriana Infante
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
30 April 2025
World premiere
14 June 2024
Release date
|3 October 2024
|Russia
|
|
|12 September 2024
|Colombia
|
|
|12 September 2024
|Greece
|
|
|27 March 2025
|Qatar
|
|
|6 November 2024
|Serbia
|
|o.A.
|13 September 2024
|Spain
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$137,341
Production
Abano Producions, Amazon Prime Video, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais (AGADIC)
Also known as
Justicia artificial, Justiça Artificial, Artificial Justice - Tödliche Gerechtigkeit, Justice IA, Sztuczna sprawiedliwość, Τεχνητή δικαιοσύνη, Искусственное правосудие, Фалшива справедливост, 人造正義