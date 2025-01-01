Alba Galocha

Menu
Date of Birth
17 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Justicia artificial 6.2
Justicia artificial (2024)
5.9
La sombra del tiburón (2024)
Escape Plan 5.6
Escape Plan (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 3 TV Shows 1 Actress 4
Justicia artificial 6.2
Justicia artificial
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, Spain
5.9
La sombra del tiburón
Horror 2024, Spain
The Zone
The Zone
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, Spain
Escape Plan 5.6
Escape Plan
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2016, Spain
