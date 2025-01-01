Menu
Alba Galocha
Alba Galocha
Date of Birth
17 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.2
Justicia artificial
(2024)
5.9
La sombra del tiburón
(2024)
5.6
Escape Plan
(2016)
Filmography
Actress
4
6.2
Justicia artificial
Justicia artificial
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Spain
5.9
La sombra del tiburón
La sombra del tiburón
Horror
2024, Spain
The Zone
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, Spain
5.6
Escape Plan
Plan de fuga
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2016, Spain
