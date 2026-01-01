Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Labina Mitevska
Labina Mitevska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Labina Mitevska
Labina Mitevska
Labina Mitevska
Date of Birth
11 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Before the Rain
(1994)
7.5
Loners
(2000)
7.3
Footsteps in the Sand
(2010)
Filmography
6
Mother
Mother
Drama
2025, North Macedonia / Sweden / Belgium / Denmark
Watch trailer
6.4
The Hunted
The Hunted
Horror, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
7.1
May Labor Day
Praznik rada
Drama
2022, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia
6.6
The Happiest Man in the World
Najsrekjniot chovek na svetot
Drama
2022, Belgium / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / Denmark / North Macedonia / Slovenia / France / Japan / Netherlands / Romania
6.8
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija
Gospod postoi, imeto i' e Petrunija / God exists, her name is Petrunija
Drama
2018, North Macedonia / Belgium / Croatia / France / Slovenia
6.7
The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son
The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son
Drama
2015, Bulgaria / Sweden / Netherlands
5.2
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
Drama
2012, North Macedonia / Germany / Slovenia / Belgium
7.3
Footsteps in the Sand
Stapki v pyasaka
Drama
2010, Bulgaria
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree