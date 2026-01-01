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Labina Mitevska Labina Mitevska
Kinoafisha Persons Labina Mitevska

Labina Mitevska

Labina Mitevska

Date of Birth
11 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Before the Rain 7.9
Before the Rain (1994)
Loners 7.5
Loners (2000)
7.3
Footsteps in the Sand (2010)

Filmography

Mother 6
Mother Mother
Drama 2025, North Macedonia / Sweden / Belgium / Denmark
Watch trailer
The Hunted 6.4
The Hunted The Hunted
Horror, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
May Labor Day 7.1
May Labor Day Praznik rada
Drama 2022, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia
The Happiest Man in the World 6.6
The Happiest Man in the World Najsrekjniot chovek na svetot
Drama 2022, Belgium / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / Denmark / North Macedonia / Slovenia / France / Japan / Netherlands / Romania
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija 6.8
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija Gospod postoi, imeto i' e Petrunija / God exists, her name is Petrunija
Drama 2018, North Macedonia / Belgium / Croatia / France / Slovenia
The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son 6.7
The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son
Drama 2015, Bulgaria / Sweden / Netherlands
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears 5.2
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
Drama 2012, North Macedonia / Germany / Slovenia / Belgium
7.3
Footsteps in the Sand Stapki v pyasaka
Drama 2010, Bulgaria
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