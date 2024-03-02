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Poster of Ellipsis
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Ellipsis
5.8

Ellipsis

, 2024
Puntos suspensivos
Spain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Ellipsis
5.8

Synopsis

It follows Leo, an author. He is visited by a man claiming to be a journalist in a secret location where Leo is penning his next novel, but only his agent knows where he is.

Cast

José Coronado
José Coronado
Jota Montalvo
Diego Peretti
Leo Valdivia
Cecilia Suárez
Victoria
Georgina Amorós
Georgina Amorós
Adriana
Leticia Torres
Fan 1
Esteban G. Ballesteros
Editor Victoria
Domingo Cruz
Periodista Librería
Amparo Santolino
Fan 2
Daniel Braceli
Fan 3
Director David Marqués
Writer David Marqués, Rafael Calatayud Cano
Composer Óscar López Plaza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 2 March 2024
Release date
17 July 2025 Israel All
20 September 2024 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $603,256
Production Junta de Extremadura, Morena Films
Also known as
Puntos suspensivos, Ellipsis, Be'in Ha'Shoorot, Enredo Mortal, Punkty zwrotne, Многоточие

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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