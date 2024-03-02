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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Ellipsis
5.8
Ellipsis
, 2024
Puntos suspensivos
Spain / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
It follows Leo, an author. He is visited by a man claiming to be a journalist in a secret location where Leo is penning his next novel, but only his agent knows where he is.
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Cast
José Coronado
Jota Montalvo
Diego Peretti
Leo Valdivia
Cecilia Suárez
Victoria
Georgina Amorós
Adriana
Leticia Torres
Fan 1
Esteban G. Ballesteros
Editor Victoria
Domingo Cruz
Periodista Librería
Amparo Santolino
Fan 2
Daniel Braceli
Fan 3
Director
David Marqués
Writer
David Marqués
,
Rafael Calatayud Cano
Composer
Óscar López Plaza
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
2 March 2024
Release date
17 July 2025
Israel
All
20 September 2024
Spain
12
Worldwide Gross
$603,256
Production
Junta de Extremadura, Morena Films
Also known as
Puntos suspensivos, Ellipsis, Be'in Ha'Shoorot, Enredo Mortal, Punkty zwrotne, Многоточие
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
14
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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