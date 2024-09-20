Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of I'm Nevenka
7.2
Kinoafisha Films I'm Nevenka
7.2

I'm Nevenka

, 2024
Soy Nevenka
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of I'm Nevenka
7.2

Synopsis

In the year 2000, Nevenka Fernández, 24 years old, Councilor for Finance in the Ponferrada City Council, suffered relentless persecution, both sentimental and professional, by the mayor, a man accustomed to doing his will politically and personally. She never decides to report, although she knows that she will have to pay a very high price: her environment does not support her, the society of Ponferrada turns its back on her and the media subjects her to a public trial. Her case started the #metoo movement in Spain long before the term was invented. A story inspired by real events that turns its protagonist into a pioneer by taking an influential and popular politician to court for sexual and workplace harassment for the first time.

Cast

Ricardo Gómez
Lucas
Urko Olazábal
Urko Olazábal
Ismael
Mireia Oriol
Nevenka
Luis Moreno
Carlos Serrano
Mario
Lucía Veiga
Charo Velasco
Font García
Adolfo
Mabel del Pozo
Madre Nevenka
Pepo Suevos
Padre Nevenka
Mercedes del Castillo
Marisina
Candela Díaz Sanz
Sandra Amiga Nevenka
Director Icíar Bollaín
Writer Icíar Bollaín, Isa Campo, Juan José Millás, Nevenka Fernández
Composer Xavi Font
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 March 2025
World premiere 20 September 2024
Release date
6 November 2024 France
27 September 2024 Spain
28 August 2025 Switzerland 16
Worldwide Gross $1,757,946
Production Elkargi SGR, Feelgood Media, Film Factory
Also known as
Soy Nevenka, I Am Nevenka, I'm Nevenka, Eu Sou Nevenka, Il mio nome è Nevenka, Jestem Nevenka, L'affaire Nevenka

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more