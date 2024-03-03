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7.7
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Ruski konzul
7.7
Ruski konzul
, 2024
Ruski konzul
Serbia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
Year 1973, turmoil between Kosovo Serbs and Albanians in Autonomous province of Kosovo. A story that describes the beginning of the crisis in Kosovo
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Cast
Nebojša Dugalić
Ilija Jugovic
Zarko Lausevic
Ljubo Bozovic & Ivan Stepanovic Jastrebov
Visar Vishka
Halit Berisa
Svetozar Cvetković
Doktor Murici
Meto Jovanovski
Otac Pajsije
Paulina Manov
Milica
Enver Petrovci
Idriz
Petar Zekavica
Slavisa Curovic
Danica Radulovic
Sestra Mirjana
Nada Macankovic
Vida Murici
Mensur Safqiu
Sefedin Limani
Director
Miroslav Lekic
Writer
Vuk Draskovic
,
Miroslav Lekic
,
Vladimir Tabasevic
Composer
Roman Gorsek
,
Aleksandra Kovac
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
3 March 2024
Release date
7 March 2024
Montenegro
7 March 2024
Serbia
Worldwide Gross
$342,995
Production
Telekom Srbija, Vision Team
Also known as
Ruski konzul, Russian Consul, Le Consul russe
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
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