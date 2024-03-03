Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ruski konzul
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Ruski konzul
7.7

Ruski konzul

, 2024
Ruski konzul
Serbia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ruski konzul
7.7

Synopsis

Year 1973, turmoil between Kosovo Serbs and Albanians in Autonomous province of Kosovo. A story that describes the beginning of the crisis in Kosovo

Cast

Nebojša Dugalić
Ilija Jugovic
Zarko Lausevic
Ljubo Bozovic & Ivan Stepanovic Jastrebov
Visar Vishka
Halit Berisa
Svetozar Cvetković
Doktor Murici
Meto Jovanovski
Otac Pajsije
Paulina Manov
Milica
Enver Petrovci
Idriz
Petar Zekavica
Petar Zekavica
Slavisa Curovic
Danica Radulovic
Sestra Mirjana
Nada Macankovic
Vida Murici
Mensur Safqiu
Sefedin Limani
Director Miroslav Lekic
Writer Vuk Draskovic, Miroslav Lekic, Vladimir Tabasevic
Composer Roman Gorsek, Aleksandra Kovac
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 3 March 2024
Release date
7 March 2024 Montenegro
7 March 2024 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $342,995
Production Telekom Srbija, Vision Team
Also known as
Ruski konzul, Russian Consul, Le Consul russe

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more