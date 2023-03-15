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Площадки
5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Fosil
5.7
Fosil
, 2023
Fosil
Iran / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Synopsis
Three pop singers face problems during the 70s in Iran, one of them falls into a coma after an accident and gains consciousness during 80s.
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Cast
Bahram Afshari
Esi Amouee
Arash Azad
Reza Bai
Mehrdad Bayat
Vahid Esmikhani
Babak Karimi
Khosravi
Hadi Kazemi
Saeed Bahmani
Iman Safa
Safa
Elnaz Habibi
Farangis
Elahe Hesari
Pari Amouee
Seyed Javad Hashemi
Haj Mohammad Davoudikia
Gholamreza NikKhah
Timur
Director
Karim Mohammad Amini
Writer
Hamzeh Salehi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
15 March 2023
Release date
25 November 2023
Great Britain
12A
15 March 2023
Iran
20 February 2024
UAE
PG15
Also known as
Fosil, Fossil
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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