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Poster of Fosil
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Fosil
5.7

Fosil

, 2023
Fosil
Iran / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Fosil
5.7

Synopsis

Three pop singers face problems during the 70s in Iran, one of them falls into a coma after an accident and gains consciousness during 80s.

Cast

Bahram Afshari
Esi Amouee
Arash Azad
Reza Bai
Mehrdad Bayat
Vahid Esmikhani
Babak Karimi
Babak Karimi
Khosravi
Hadi Kazemi
Saeed Bahmani
Iman Safa
Safa
Elnaz Habibi
Farangis
Elahe Hesari
Pari Amouee
Seyed Javad Hashemi
Haj Mohammad Davoudikia
Gholamreza NikKhah
Timur
Director Karim Mohammad Amini
Writer Hamzeh Salehi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 March 2023
Release date
25 November 2023 Great Britain 12A
15 March 2023 Iran
20 February 2024 UAE PG15
Also known as
Fosil, Fossil

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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