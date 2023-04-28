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Poster of Blix Not Bombs
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Blix Not Bombs
7.2

Blix Not Bombs

, 2023
Blix Not Bombs
Czechia, Germany, Sweden / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Blix Not Bombs
7.2

Synopsis

When the world was on fire, they called Hans Blix. This is how the Swedish diplomat is introduced in ‘Blix Not Bombs’. And if there is one fire he is particularly associated with, it is the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Prior to the invasion, Blix led the delegation of UN officials to find out whether weapons of mass destruction were present in Iraq. And it is the invasion and its consequences that we get Blix’s formidably insightful analysis of in a thorough and honest conversation with director Greta Stocklassa. Few others understand the complexities of international politics on the world stage like Blix, and none can explain it with his intellectual elegance. But Stocklassa’s film is also a portrait of the man himself, now an elderly gentleman, writing his memoirs, walking with a cane and watching birds through the window of his apartment. His outlook and commitment is as urgent as ever, as Blix takes stock of the invasion of Iraq and the state of the world today.

Cast

Hans Blix
Director Greta Stocklassová
Writer Greta Stocklassová
Composer Pavel Jan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Germany / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Release date
9 November 2023 Czechia 12+
28 June 2023 France
18 May 2023 Germany
5 April 2024 Sweden 11
Production Corso Film, Pink Productions, Sisyfos Film Production
Also known as
Blix Not Bombs, Blix Not Bombs - Der Diplomat und der Krieg, Blix: Adieu aux guerres, Hans Blix - Le diplomate et la guerre en Irak, Hans Blix : Le Diplomate et la Guerre en Irak

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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