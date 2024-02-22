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Zharaly sezim 2
Zharaly sezim 2
, 2023
Zharaly sezim 2
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Abay Mazhit
Shahrizada Serikova
Berik Arykbaev
Naziya Tokzhigitova
Vitaliy Kupriyanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
22 February 2024
Release date
22 February 2024
Kazakhstan
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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