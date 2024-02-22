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Poster of Zharaly sezim 2
Kinoafisha Films Zharaly sezim 2

Zharaly sezim 2

, 2023
Zharaly sezim 2
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zharaly sezim 2

Cast

Abay Mazhit
Shahrizada Serikova
Berik Arykbaev
Naziya Tokzhigitova
Vitaliy Kupriyanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
22 February 2024 Kazakhstan

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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