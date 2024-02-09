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Poster of Air Force One Down
4.7
Air Force One Down - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Air Force One Down
4.7

Air Force One Down

, 2024
Air Force One Down
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Air Force One Down
4.7
Air Force One Down - Trailer
Air Force One Down  Trailer

Synopsis

On her first assignment aboard Air Force One, a rookie Secret Service agent faces the ultimate test when terrorists hijack the plane, intent on derailing a pivotal energy deal. With the President's life on the line and a global crisis at stake, her bravery and skills are pushed to the limit in a relentless battle that could change the course of history.

Cast

Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara
Allison
Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall
Sam Waitman
Ian Bohen
Ian Bohen
President Edwards
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco
Vice President Hansen
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Rodinov
Hristo Mitzkov
Hozman
Antoni Davidov
Bahrudin
Ivo Arakov
Blue Eyes
Paul S. Tracey
Miller
Max Kraus
Black Gloves
Director James Bamford
Writer Steven Paul
Composer Rich Walters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 February 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Production SP Media Group, Republic Pictures
Also known as
Air Force One Down, Assalto ao Air Force One, Az elnök különgépe: Terror a fedélzeten, Lennuki insident, 空军一号坠落, Rrëmbimi i Air Force One, Air Force One Down - Die Agentin des Präsidenten, 에어포스 원 다운, Падение самолета президента, سقوط ایر فورس وان

Film rating

4.7
Rate 15 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Air Force One Down - Trailer
Air Force One Down Trailer
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Quotes

Sam Waitman You two, get Falcon to a secure location now.
President Edwards I don't wanna go to a goddamn secure location.
Sam Waitman Mr. President, I don't tell you how to run the country. Please don't tell me how to protect you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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