On her first assignment aboard Air Force One, a rookie Secret Service agent faces the ultimate test when terrorists hijack the plane, intent on derailing a pivotal energy deal. With the President's life on the line and a global crisis at stake, her bravery and skills are pushed to the limit in a relentless battle that could change the course of history.
Air Force One Down, Assalto ao Air Force One, Az elnök különgépe: Terror a fedélzeten, Lennuki insident, 空军一号坠落, Rrëmbimi i Air Force One, Air Force One Down - Die Agentin des Präsidenten, 에어포스 원 다운, Падение самолета президента, سقوط ایر فورس وان