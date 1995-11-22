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Filmography
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara
Date of Birth
22 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Arrow
(2012)
7.4
The Flash
(2014)
7.0
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
(2018)
Filmography
5.6
Jade
Jade
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
5.5
Coyotes
Coyotes
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Montana Mavericks
Montana Mavericks
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA / Canada
4.7
Air Force One Down
Air Force One Down
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Walker: Independence
Action
2022, USA
6.5
Finding You
Finding You
Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
5.4
Trust
Trust
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2021, USA
5.4
The Stand
Drama, Horror,
2020, USA
Show more
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