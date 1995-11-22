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Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara Katherine McNamara
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara

Date of Birth
22 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Arrow 7.5
Arrow (2012)
The Flash 7.4
The Flash (2014)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure 7.0
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Filmography

Jade 5.6
Jade Jade
Action, Thriller 2025, USA
Coyotes 5.5
Coyotes Coyotes
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Montana Mavericks 6.8
Montana Mavericks Montana Mavericks
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA / Canada
Air Force One Down 4.7
Air Force One Down Air Force One Down
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Walker: Independence 6.5
Walker: Independence
Action 2022, USA
Finding You 6.5
Finding You Finding You
Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Trust 5.4
Trust Trust
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2021, USA
The Stand 5.4
The Stand
Drama, Horror, 2020, USA
Show more
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