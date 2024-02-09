Menu
Films
Lola
Lola
Lola
18+
Drama
Synopsis
19-year-old Lola James is trying to work to save enough money to get her beloved little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.
Lola
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
9 February 2024
World premiere
9 February 2024
Worldwide Gross
$648
Production
Federal Films, Lola Film Productions
Also known as
Lola, Lola James, Лола
Director
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Cast
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Virginia Madsen
Will Peltz
Raven Goodwin
Trevor Long
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.7
11
votes
3.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Interesting facts
At only 23, Peltz Beckham penned the screenplay in the space of three days.
Film Trailers
Lola
Trailer
0
0
Stills
