Poster of Lola
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lola

Lola

Lola 18+
Synopsis

19-year-old Lola James is trying to work to save enough money to get her beloved little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.
Lola - trailer
Lola  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 February 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Worldwide Gross $648
Production Federal Films, Lola Film Productions
Also known as
Lola, Lola James, Лола
Director
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Cast
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Virginia Madsen
Will Peltz
Raven Goodwin
Trevor Long
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.7
Rate 11 votes
3.8 IMDb
Lola - trailer
Lola Trailer
Stills
