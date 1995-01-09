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Nicola Peltz Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Date of Birth
9 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Bates Motel
(2013)
7.2
Welcome to Chippendales
(2022)
6.4
Back Roads
(2018)
Filmography
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
3.7
Lola
Lola
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Welcome to Chippendales
Drama, Biography,
2022, USA
6.3
Holidate
Holidate
Comedy
2020, USA
6.4
Back Roads
Back Roads
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
5.1
Inhumans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.4
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
Show more
Photos
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