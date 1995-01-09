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Nicola Peltz Beckham 5 photos
Nicola Peltz Beckham Nicola Peltz Beckham
Kinoafisha Persons Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Date of Birth
9 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bates Motel 7.3
Bates Motel (2013)
Welcome to Chippendales 7.2
Welcome to Chippendales (2022)
Back Roads 6.4
Back Roads (2018)

Filmography

The Beauty
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Lola 3.7
Lola Lola
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Welcome to Chippendales 7.2
Welcome to Chippendales
Drama, Biography, 2022, USA
Holidate 6.3
Holidate Holidate
Comedy 2020, USA
Back Roads 6.4
Back Roads Back Roads
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2018, USA
Inhumans 5.1
Inhumans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Transformers: Age of Extinction 6.4
Transformers: Age of Extinction Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Bates Motel 7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Show more

Photos

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