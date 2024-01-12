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4.6
Kinoafisha
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Palacio Estilistas
4.6
Palacio Estilistas
, 2024
Palacio Estilistas
Spain / Comedy / 18+
About
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4.6
Synopsis
In her forties, Juana is tired of working as a hairdresser. By chance, she discovers the crime of some clients and decides to blackmail them. But they have other plans, which include a wedding to cover up the crime and blame the groom.
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Cast
Goya Toledo
Juana Palacio
Ramiro Blas
Joaquín
Diana De María
María Morales
Julia Fernández
Alba Jiménez
Pastora Vega
Lolita Flores
Pepa Postigo
Carlos Hipólito
Ignacio Portuondo
Juanma Lara
Paco Ortiz
Nicolás Mota
Rafalito
Sandra Ortueta
Miriam
Alex Peral
Lucas Portuondo
Director
Moisés Martín
Writer
Moisés Martín
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
12 January 2024
Release date
12 January 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$5,757
Production
Sierra Gador Producciones
Also known as
Palacio Estilistas
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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