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Poster of Palacio Estilistas
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Palacio Estilistas
4.6

Palacio Estilistas

, 2024
Palacio Estilistas
Spain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Palacio Estilistas
4.6

Synopsis

In her forties, Juana is tired of working as a hairdresser. By chance, she discovers the crime of some clients and decides to blackmail them. But they have other plans, which include a wedding to cover up the crime and blame the groom.

Cast

Goya Toledo
Juana Palacio
Ramiro Blas
Ramiro Blas
Joaquín
Diana De María
María Morales
Julia Fernández
Alba Jiménez
Pastora Vega
Lolita Flores
Pepa Postigo
Carlos Hipólito
Ignacio Portuondo
Juanma Lara
Paco Ortiz
Nicolás Mota
Rafalito
Sandra Ortueta
Miriam
Alex Peral
Lucas Portuondo
Director Moisés Martín
Writer Moisés Martín
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 January 2024
Release date
12 January 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $5,757
Production Sierra Gador Producciones
Also known as
Palacio Estilistas

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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