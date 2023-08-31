Menu
Poster of Tuesday
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Tuesday 18+
Synopsis

A mother and her teenage daughter must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird.
Tuesday - trailer
Tuesday  trailer
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 September 2024
World premiere 31 August 2023
Release date
1 August 2024 Argentina
4 July 2024 Brazil
14 June 2024 Canada
1 August 2024 Chile TE+7
26 September 2024 Costa Rica
1 August 2024 Dominican Republic
9 August 2024 Great Britain 15
26 September 2024 Guatemala
27 June 2024 Mexico B
14 January 2026 South Korea 12
9 August 2024 Spain 18
14 June 2024 USA R
Worldwide Gross $760,443
Production A24, BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Tuesday, Ayrılış, Tuesday - O Último Abraço, Tuesday, abrazando la vida, Tuesday: El último abrazo, Тьюздей
Director
Daina Oniunas-Pusic
Cast
Arinzé Kene
Arinzé Kene
Lola Petticrew
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Leah Harvey
Leah Harvey
Jay Simpson
Jay Simpson
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

Although the film is set in the UK and the light switch appears to be oriented in the standard US position rather than the UK one, anyone with even basic DIY skills could readily remove the switch plate and rotate it 180°. It's also possible the switch was simply fitted incorrectly when the property was constructed.

Quotes
Death There is no God, not in any human way. But there is an afterlife. The echo you leave, the legacy, your memory. This, this is Tuesday's afterlife. How you live it, is how she lives.
Tuesday - trailer
Tuesday Trailer
