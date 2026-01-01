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Lance Kawas Lance Kawas
Kinoafisha Persons Lance Kawas

Lance Kawas

Lance Kawas

Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Boneyard 4.4
Boneyard (2024)
4.0
Skeletons in the Closet (2024)
Restitution 3.7
Restitution (2011)

Filmography

4
Skeletons in the Closet Skeletons in the Closet
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Boneyard 4.4
Boneyard Boneyard
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Nevada Heist 3
Nevada Heist Mojave Diamonds
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Clown Motel 2.8
Clown Motel Clown Motel
Action, Horror 2023, USA
Project Legion 2.2
Project Legion Project Legion
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, USA
Demon Pit 3.5
Demon Pit Demon Pit
Horror 2022, USA
Restitution 3.7
Restitution Restitution
Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Come with Me Come with Me
Crime, Drama, Detective , USA
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