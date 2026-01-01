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Lance Kawas
Lance Kawas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance Kawas
Lance Kawas
Lance Kawas
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
4.4
Boneyard
(2024)
4.0
Skeletons in the Closet
(2024)
3.7
Restitution
(2011)
Filmography
4
Skeletons in the Closet
Skeletons in the Closet
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
4.4
Boneyard
Boneyard
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3
Nevada Heist
Mojave Diamonds
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
2.8
Clown Motel
Clown Motel
Action, Horror
2023, USA
2.2
Project Legion
Project Legion
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, USA
3.5
Demon Pit
Demon Pit
Horror
2022, USA
3.7
Restitution
Restitution
Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
Come with Me
Come with Me
Crime, Drama, Detective
, USA
Show more
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