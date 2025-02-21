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Poster of Black Bag
7.0
Black Bag - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Black Bag
7.0

Black Bag

, 2025
Black Bag
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going 29
Not going 5
Poster of Black Bag
7.0
Going 29
Not going 5
Black Bag - Trailer
Black Bag  Trailer

Synopsis

Spy thriller

Cast

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Kathryn St. Jean
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
George Woodhouse
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela
Clarissa Dubose
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Dr. Zoe Vaughan
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Arthur Stieglitz
Gustaf Skarsgård
Gustaf Skarsgård
Philip Meacham
Tom Burke
Tom Burke
Freddie Smalls
Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page
Col. James Stokes
Kae Alexander
Kae Alexander
Anna Ko
Martin Bassindale
Security Guard
Director Steven Soderbergh
Writer David Koepp
Composer David Holmes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 31 March 2025
World premiere 21 February 2025
Release date
22 March 2025 Russia
27 March 2025 Argentina
13 March 2025 Australia
13 March 2025 Azerbaijan 18+
17 April 2025 Bahrain
12 March 2025 Belgium
13 March 2025 Brazil
14 March 2025 Bulgaria
14 March 2025 Canada
20 March 2025 Chile 14
20 March 2025 Colombia
13 March 2025 Croatia o.A.
13 March 2025 Czechia
14 March 2025 Estonia
14 March 2025 Finland
12 March 2025 France
13 March 2025 Georgia R
13 March 2025 Germany
14 March 2025 Great Britain
13 March 2025 Greece K15
3 April 2025 Guatemala
15 May 2025 Hong Kong
13 March 2025 Hungary
13 March 2025 Iceland
28 March 2025 India UA
30 April 2025 Indonesia
21 March 2025 Ireland 15A
3 April 2025 Israel
13 March 2025 Italy
26 September 2025 Japan G
13 March 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
13 March 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
14 March 2025 Latvia
14 March 2025 Lithuania
15 May 2026 Macao C
13 March 2025 Mexico
13 March 2025 Moldova N 16
13 March 2025 Montenegro o.A.
13 March 2025 Netherlands
13 March 2025 New Zealand M
14 March 2025 Norway
27 March 2025 Panama
3 April 2025 Peru
7 May 2025 Philippines
9 May 2025 Poland
13 March 2025 Portugal
14 March 2025 Romania
13 March 2025 Serbia o.A.
13 March 2025 Singapore
3 April 2025 Slovakia 15
21 February 2025 South Africa
19 March 2025 South Korea
21 March 2025 Spain
9 May 2025 Sweden
14 March 2025 Taiwan
13 March 2025 Thailand
18 April 2025 Turkey
24 April 2025 UAE 18TC
14 March 2025 USA
13 March 2025 Ukraine
13 March 2025 Uzbekistan
14 March 2025 Viet Nam
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $43,887,905
Production Focus Features, Casey Silver Productions
Also known as
Black Bag, Código negro, Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel, Чёрный чемодан - двойная игра, Black Bag - Doppio gioco, Chiến Dịch Túi Đen, Código Preto, Confidencial (Black Bag), Crna torba, Fekete táska, Kara Torba Operasyonu, Le sac noir, Must kood, Operace Black Bag, Operācija 'Black Bag', Operacija Black Bag, Operacija: Black Bag, Operațiunea Black Bag, Qara çanta, Qora chamadon: Ikki tomonlama o'yin, Szpiedzy, The Insider, Tick Shakhor, Σκιές στο σκοτάδι, Операція «Чорний кейс», Црна торба, Чёрный мешок, ブラックバッグ, 黑袋行動, Confidencial, Sev Toprak, Սև Տոպրակ, Operacja Black Bag

Film rating

7.0
Rate 19 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 December 2025

Film Trailers

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Black Bag - Trailer
Black Bag Trailer
Black Bag - Dubbed trailer
Black Bag Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

Kathryn St. Jean Now I don't mind what you two did. You saved lives. But don't ever fuck with my marriage again.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Writer David Koepp said he found that, although all the spycraft was very cool, he learnt more about the people than he ever expected. He added that one woman told him her job made it impossible for her to sustain a relationship. A line in the film grew out of his conversations with her: 'When you can lie about everything, how do you tell the truth about anything?'. Koepp went on: 'Think about it. If you want to have an affair, it could not be easier. You just say, "I'll be away for three days and you cannot ask me where I'm going because you do not have clearance." You cannot trust people and people cannot trust you. For George (Michael Fassbender) and Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), the confidential information they cannot share is kept in what they call their "black bag".'

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