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Poster of Bleeding Love
6.8
Bleeding Love - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bleeding Love
6.8

Bleeding Love

, 2023
Bleeding Love
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bleeding Love
6.8
Bleeding Love - Trailer
Bleeding Love  Trailer

Synopsis

In an effort to reunite with his daughter after a period of absence, a father takes her on a road trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Along the way they encounter some interesting characters and obstacles while sorting out their relationship.

Cast

Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Father
Jake Weary
Jake Weary
Kip
Travis Hammer
Travis Hammer
Eli
Kim Zimmer
Elsie
Clara McGregor
Daughter
Devyn McDowell
Young Daughter
Vera Bulder
Tommy
Willard Runsabove
Amos
Kristin K. Berg
Abigail
Sasha Alexander
Sasha Alexander
Michelle
Director Emma Westenberg
Writer Ruby Caster, Clara McGregor, Vera Bulder
Composer Raven Aartsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 February 2024
World premiere 11 March 2023
Release date
16 February 2024 Azerbaijan
16 February 2024 Bulgaria
5 April 2024 Great Britain 15
16 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
16 February 2024 Moldova
28 March 2024 Netherlands 9
16 February 2024 Tajikistan
16 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $7,042
Production Deux Entertainment I, Black Magic, Killer Films
Also known as
Bleeding Love, Bleeding Love - Úton hozzád, You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, Кровоточащая любовь, ブリーディング・ラブ はじまりの旅, 蔓延的爱, 雏凤清于老凤声, 霸愛之路, 블리딩 러브

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bleeding Love - Trailer
Bleeding Love Trailer
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