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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Bleeding Love
6.8
Bleeding Love
, 2023
Bleeding Love
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.8
Bleeding Love
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
In an effort to reunite with his daughter after a period of absence, a father takes her on a road trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Along the way they encounter some interesting characters and obstacles while sorting out their relationship.
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Cast
Ewan McGregor
Father
Jake Weary
Kip
Travis Hammer
Eli
Kim Zimmer
Elsie
Clara McGregor
Daughter
Devyn McDowell
Young Daughter
Vera Bulder
Tommy
Willard Runsabove
Amos
Kristin K. Berg
Abigail
Sasha Alexander
Michelle
Director
Emma Westenberg
Writer
Ruby Caster
,
Clara McGregor
,
Vera Bulder
Composer
Raven Aartsen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 February 2024
World premiere
11 March 2023
Release date
16 February 2024
Azerbaijan
16 February 2024
Bulgaria
5 April 2024
Great Britain
15
16 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
16 February 2024
Moldova
28 March 2024
Netherlands
9
16 February 2024
Tajikistan
16 February 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$7,042
Production
Deux Entertainment I, Black Magic, Killer Films
Also known as
Bleeding Love, Bleeding Love - Úton hozzád, You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, Кровоточащая любовь, ブリーディング・ラブ はじまりの旅, 蔓延的爱, 雏凤清于老凤声, 霸愛之路, 블리딩 러브
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026
Film Trailers
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Bleeding Love
Trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Daughter
All grown up now. I remember you used to be way more fun.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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