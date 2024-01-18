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Poster of Mne tebya obeschali
5.1
Mne tebya obeschali - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mne tebya obeschali
5.1

Mne tebya obeschali

, 2023
Mne tebya obeschali
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mne tebya obeschali
5.1
Mne tebya obeschali - Trailer
Mne tebya obeschali  Trailer

Cast

Tolganay Talgat
Taira
Nerijus Mankus
Nerijus Mankus
Marius
Kuandyk Kystykbaev
Samat
Bopesh Zhandayev
Director
Writer Sergey Kaluzhanov, Gulnara Sarsenova
Composer Daniyar Kenesbayev, Madi Rakhimzhanov, Alim Zairov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 November 2024
World premiere 18 January 2024
Release date
12 December 2024 Russia Кинотайм
18 January 2024 Kazakhstan
Worldwide Gross $725
Production Eurasia Film Production
Also known as
Mne tebya obeschali, You Were Promised to Me, Мне тебя обещали, Dormindo Com o Inimigo, Enemy next door

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
5.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mne tebya obeschali - Trailer
Mne tebya obeschali Trailer
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