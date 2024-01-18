Cast
Bopesh Zhandayev
Director
Cast and Crew
Writer
Sergey Kaluzhanov, Gulnara Sarsenova
Composer
Daniyar Kenesbayev, Madi Rakhimzhanov, Alim Zairov
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
21 November 2024
World premiere
18 January 2024
Release date
|12 December 2024
|Russia
| Кинотайм
|
|18 January 2024
|Kazakhstan
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$725
Production
Eurasia Film Production
Also known as
Mne tebya obeschali, You Were Promised to Me, Мне тебя обещали, Dormindo Com o Inimigo, Enemy next door