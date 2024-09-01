Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films BTaS

BTaS

Between Time and Space 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 1

Synopsis

It is an experiment based on the "E.S.T." process and therapy. "E.S.T." is an experiment where someone is locked inside a room in complete obscurity for a month or longer in order to cure any ailment.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 September 2024
World premiere 1 September 2024
Production EdgeImageBank Pictures
Also known as
Between Time and Space, BTaS, Entre le temps et l'espace, Zwischen Zeit und Raum, Entre el tiempo y el espacio, Entre o tempo e o espaço, समय और स्थान के बीच, Between Time and Space: E.S.T., Mellan tid och rum, Mellem tid og rum, Między czasem a przestrzenią, Tra Tempo e Spazio, Tussen tijd en ruimte, Zaman ve mekan arasında, Μεταξύ χρόνου και χώρου, Между временем и пространством, 時間と空間の間
Director
Nick Peterson
Cast
John Waterhouse
Jenia Emmanuelle
Jane D'Arbanville
Jonathan Cross
Nick Peterson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more