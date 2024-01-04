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Poster of Raastha
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Raastha
6.6

Raastha

, 2024
Raastha
India / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Raastha
6.6

Synopsis

Focuses on a group of Indians travelling through the great Rub' al Khali desert, with them becoming subject to terrors of police and higher official powers.

Cast

Anagha Narayanan
Aradhya Ann
Sudheesh
Sarjano Khalid
T.G. Ravi
Khamis Al-Rawahi
Irshad Ali
Shamma Saeed Al Barki
Sami Sarang
Police Commander
Director Aneesh Anwar
Writer Shahul Erattupetta, Fayiz Madakkara
Composer Vishnu Mohan Sitara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 4 January 2024
Release date
5 January 2024 India
4 January 2024 UAE
Budget 30,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $4,011
Production Alu Entertainments
Also known as
Raastha, The Road

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
3.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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