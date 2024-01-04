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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Raastha
6.6
Raastha
, 2024
Raastha
India / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
Focuses on a group of Indians travelling through the great Rub' al Khali desert, with them becoming subject to terrors of police and higher official powers.
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Cast
Anagha Narayanan
Aradhya Ann
Sudheesh
Sarjano Khalid
T.G. Ravi
Khamis Al-Rawahi
Irshad Ali
Shamma Saeed Al Barki
Sami Sarang
Police Commander
Director
Aneesh Anwar
Writer
Shahul Erattupetta
,
Fayiz Madakkara
Composer
Vishnu Mohan Sitara
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
4 January 2024
Release date
5 January 2024
India
4 January 2024
UAE
Budget
30,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$4,011
Production
Alu Entertainments
Also known as
Raastha, The Road
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
3.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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