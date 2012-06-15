A story of two coalitions – ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group) – whose activism and innovation turned AIDS from a death sentence into a manageable condition. Despite having no scientific training, these self-made activists infiltrated the pharmaceutical industry and helped identify promising new drugs, moving them from experimental trials to patients in record time.
Cast
George H.W. Bush
Bill Clinton
Peter Staley
Self - Bond Trader
Larry Kramer
Self - Writer
Iris Long
Self - Retired Chemist
Bob Rafsky
Self - PR Executive
Ed Koch
Self - Mayor of New York
David Barr
Self - Gay Rights Attorney
Jim Eigo
Self - Experimental Playwright
Ann Northrop
Self - Former New York News Producer
Gregg Bordowitz
Self - Video Artist
Bill Bahlman
Self - DJ
DirectorDavid France
WriterDavid France, Woody Richman, Tyler H. Walk, Jonathan Oppenheim
ComposerStuart Bogie, Luke O'Malley, Arthur Russell
ProductionDoc Society, Public Square Films, Ninety Thousand Words
Also known as
How to Survive a Plague, AIDS-pioneerit, Chetor az Yek Bala Nejat Payda Konim?, Cómo sobrevivir a una epidemia, Cómo sobrevivir una plaga, Egy pestis túlélői, Jak przetrwać zarazę, Kaip išgyventi per marą, Kako preživeti kugu, Làm thế nào để sống sót trong bệnh dịch, Pionjärer inom AIDS, Как пережить чуму, Як пережити чуму, 瘟疫求生指南, Como sobrevivir a una epidemia
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Quotes
Larry Kramer[addressing to an angry protester]Plague! We're in the middle of a fucking plague, and you behave like this? ACT UP has been taken over by a lunatic fringe!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.