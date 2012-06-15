Plague! We're in the middle of a fucking plague, and you behave like this? ACT UP has been taken over by a lunatic fringe!

[addressing to an angry protester]

Larry Kramer [addressing to an angry protester] Plague! We're in the middle of a fucking plague, and you behave like this? ACT UP has been taken over by a lunatic fringe!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.