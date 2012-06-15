Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of How to Survive a Plague
7.6
Kinoafisha Films How to Survive a Plague
7.6

How to Survive a Plague

, 2012
How to Survive a Plague
USA / Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of How to Survive a Plague
7.6

Synopsis

A story of two coalitions – ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group) – whose activism and innovation turned AIDS from a death sentence into a manageable condition. Despite having no scientific training, these self-made activists infiltrated the pharmaceutical industry and helped identify promising new drugs, moving them from experimental trials to patients in record time.

Cast

George H.W. Bush
Bill Clinton
Peter Staley
Self - Bond Trader
Larry Kramer
Self - Writer
Iris Long
Self - Retired Chemist
Bob Rafsky
Self - PR Executive
Ed Koch
Self - Mayor of New York
David Barr
Self - Gay Rights Attorney
Jim Eigo
Self - Experimental Playwright
Ann Northrop
Self - Former New York News Producer
Gregg Bordowitz
Self - Video Artist
Bill Bahlman
Self - DJ
Director David France
Writer David France, Woody Richman, Tyler H. Walk, Jonathan Oppenheim
Composer Stuart Bogie, Luke O'Malley, Arthur Russell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 28 September 2012
World premiere 15 June 2012
Release date
19 December 2013 Argentina
8 November 2013 Great Britain
8 November 2013 Ireland
20 March 2013 Spain
20 September 2012 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $132,055
Production Doc Society, Public Square Films, Ninety Thousand Words
Also known as
How to Survive a Plague, AIDS-pioneerit, Chetor az Yek Bala Nejat Payda Konim?, Cómo sobrevivir a una epidemia, Cómo sobrevivir una plaga, Egy pestis túlélői, Jak przetrwać zarazę, Kaip išgyventi per marą, Kako preživeti kugu, Làm thế nào để sống sót trong bệnh dịch, Pionjärer inom AIDS, Как пережить чуму, Як пережити чуму, 瘟疫求生指南, Como sobrevivir a una epidemia

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023

Quotes

Larry Kramer [addressing to an angry protester] Plague! We're in the middle of a fucking plague, and you behave like this? ACT UP has been taken over by a lunatic fringe!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more