Self - Porn Industry Professional The direct conflation of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation with pornography harms everybody involved. It harms people who are looking to consume porn in a healthy way, and it opens up the possibility for porn to be non-consensual, which should not be the case. In order for it to be pornography, it has to be consensual. Otherwise, it is documentation of sexual abuse, and that's what it is. There's no such thing as non-consensual sex, it is rape. There is no such thing as non-consensual pornography, it is rape. Pornography is pornography, and that has to inherently imply consent 100% of the time.