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Poster of Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
5.4

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

, 2023
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
5.4

Synopsis

Featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub.

Cast

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien
Kanye West
Noelle Perdue
Self - Porn Industry Professional
Michael Stabile
Self - Porn Industry Advocate
Wolf Hudson
Self - Porn Performer
Siri Dahl
Self - Porn Performer
Martin Patriquin
Self - Journalist, The Logic
Bree Mills
Self - Porn Director
Cherie DeVille
Self - Porn Performer
Asa Akira
Self - PornHub Ambassador
Director Suzanne Hillinger
Composer Kyle Scott Wilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 March 2023
World premiere 15 March 2023
Production Jigsaw Productions
Also known as
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, El clímax del millón: La historia de Pornhub, Pornhub: Gros plan sur le géant du sexe, Cảnh Ăn Tiền: Câu Chuyện Về Pornhub, Hasta el fondo: La historia de Pornhub, Money Shot: Berättelsen om Pornhub, Money Shot: Historien om Pornhub, Money Shot: la storia di Pornhub, Nettipornon miljardibisnes, Pornhub: Sexo Bilionário, Pornhub'ın Milyar Dolarlık Hikâyesi, Seks, sieć i kasa: Historia Pornhuba, Tetőpont: A Pornhub története, The Future of Porn, Денежный выстрел: История Pornhub, マネーショット: Pornhubは語る, 一射千金：Pornhub的故事, Pornhub: La dérive, Money Shot: История Pornhub

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023

Quotes

Self - Porn Industry Professional The direct conflation of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation with pornography harms everybody involved. It harms people who are looking to consume porn in a healthy way, and it opens up the possibility for porn to be non-consensual, which should not be the case. In order for it to be pornography, it has to be consensual. Otherwise, it is documentation of sexual abuse, and that's what it is. There's no such thing as non-consensual sex, it is rape. There is no such thing as non-consensual pornography, it is rape. Pornography is pornography, and that has to inherently imply consent 100% of the time.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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