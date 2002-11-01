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Poster of Che Guevara as You Have Never Seen Him Before
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Che Guevara as You Have Never Seen Him Before
7.2

Che Guevara as You Have Never Seen Him Before

, 2004
Che Guevara donde nunca jamás se lo imaginan
Cuba / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Che Guevara as You Have Never Seen Him Before
7.2

Synopsis

Using archival film and photo materials, Cuban director Manuel Pérez paints a personal portrait of Che Guevara, the legend and symbol of revolution. Ernesto Che Guevara was only 39 years old when he was executed in the Bolivian mountains in 1967. This film tells the story of Che's short life: his childhood in Argentina, his early interest in the Spanish Civil War, the motorcycle trip through Latin America that changed his life forever. Raul Castro and other friends remember Che's first encounter with Fidel Castro in Mexico in 1955, as well as his involvement in the Cuban revolution and rumors of his disappearance in 1965.

Cast

Patricio Wood
Che Guevara
Julio Acanda
Narrator
Director Manuel Pérez
Writer Manuel Pérez
Composer Edesio Alejandro, Ernesto Cisneros, Pablo Milanés
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Cuba
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 November 2002
Release date
1 November 2002 Cuba
Production Instituto Cubano del Arte e Industrias Cinematográficos (ICAIC)
Also known as
Che Guevara donde nunca jamás se lo imaginan, Che Guevara as You Have Never Seen Him Before, Ché Guevara, wo man nie mit ihm gerechnet hätte, Che Guevara: Where You'd Never Imagine Him

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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