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Poster of Craig Before the Creek
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Craig Before the Creek
7.8

Craig Before the Creek

, 2023
Craig Before the Creek
USA / Adventure, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Craig Before the Creek
7.8

Synopsis

Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig — a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it — navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself.

Cast

Noël Wells
Noël Wells
Mortimor
Kimberly Hebert Gregory
Kimberly Hebert Gregory
Nicole
Phil LaMarr
Phil LaMarr
Waterballoon Mike
Jolie Hoang-Rappaport
Jolie Hoang-Rappaport
Hannah
Michael Croner
Michael Croner
Brian
Philip Solomon
Warpspeed
Philip Solomon
Warpspeed
Vico Ortiz
Serena
Byron Marc Newsome
Duane
Lucia Cunningham
Jessica
Jeff Trammell
Cannonball
Jeff Trammell
Cannonball
Director Matt Burnett, Ben Levin
Writer Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Tiffany Ford, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston
Composer Jeff Rosenstock
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 11 December 2023
World premiere 11 December 2023
Production Cartoon Network Studios, Cartoon Network, HBO Max
Also known as
Craig Before the Creek, Craig of the Creek: The Movie, Craig sprzed Potoku, Craig: il film, El inicio del mundo de Craig, El mundo de Craig: El origen, O Início do Mundo de Greg, O Mundo de Craig: A Origem, Vadócok: Az első kaland, 小溪仔克雷格 电影版, Craig Before the Creek: An Original Movie, Крейг преди реката, Крэйг из царства Ручья. Фильм

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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