Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig — a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it — navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself.
ProductionCartoon Network Studios, Cartoon Network, HBO Max
Also known as
Craig Before the Creek, Craig of the Creek: The Movie, Craig sprzed Potoku, Craig: il film, El inicio del mundo de Craig, El mundo de Craig: El origen, O Início do Mundo de Greg, O Mundo de Craig: A Origem, Vadócok: Az első kaland, 小溪仔克雷格 电影版, Craig Before the Creek: An Original Movie, Крейг преди реката, Крэйг из царства Ручья. Фильм