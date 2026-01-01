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Noël Wells
Noël Wells Noël Wells
Kinoafisha Persons Noël Wells

Noël Wells

Noël Wells

Date of Birth
23 December 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Master of None 8.1
Master of None (2015)
Craig Before the Creek 7.8
Craig Before the Creek (2023)
Star Trek: Lower Decks 7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020)

Filmography

Craig Before the Creek 7.8
Craig Before the Creek Craig Before the Creek
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Star Trek: Lower Decks 7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Happy Anniversary 5.7
Happy Anniversary Happy Anniversary
Comedy 2018, USA
Infinity Baby 6.3
Infinity Baby Infinity Baby
Comedy 2017, USA
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Master of None 8.1
Master of None
Comedy 2015, USA
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon 6
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Comedy 2012, USA
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