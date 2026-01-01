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Filmography
Noël Wells
Noël Wells
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noël Wells
Noël Wells
Noël Wells
Date of Birth
23 December 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
Master of None
(2015)
7.8
Craig Before the Creek
(2023)
7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
(2020)
Filmography
7.8
Craig Before the Creek
Craig Before the Creek
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
5.7
Happy Anniversary
Happy Anniversary
Comedy
2018, USA
6.3
Infinity Baby
Infinity Baby
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Master of None
Comedy
2015, USA
6
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Comedy
2012, USA
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