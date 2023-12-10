Single mom Emma always puts others first, particularly her ten-year-old daughter Lily, who she adopted on her own. But when the precocious Lily wins a contest to have her Christmas wish granted, Emma’s life gets turned upside down…because Lily’s Christmas wish is for Emma to finally find true love!
ProductionReel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CME City Productions
Also known as
Mom's Christmas Boyfriend, Mamin božićni dečko, Chłopak na Gwiazdkę, El novio de Navidad de mamá, Iubitul de Crăciun al mamei, Le vœu magique de Noël, Um Namorado de Natal Pra Mamãe, Un fidanzato per mamma, Санто, подаруй мені тата
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.