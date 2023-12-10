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Poster of Mom's Christmas Boyfriend
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Mom's Christmas Boyfriend
5.8

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

, 2023
Mom's Christmas Boyfriend
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Mom's Christmas Boyfriend
5.8

Synopsis

Single mom Emma always puts others first, particularly her ten-year-old daughter Lily, who she adopted on her own. But when the precocious Lily wins a contest to have her Christmas wish granted, Emma’s life gets turned upside down…because Lily’s Christmas wish is for Emma to finally find true love!

Cast

Tianna Nori
Interviewer
Jeananne Goossen
Jeananne Goossen
Emma Morgan
Zach Smadu
Zach Mitchell
Anthony Bewlz
Clark Winters
Connie Manfredi
Brit
Ai Barrett
Lily Morgan
Chris Wilson
Brady Fleming
Amanda Martínez
Veronica Worth
Sarah DeSouza-Coelho
Christmas Elf
Director Graeme Campbell
Writer Victoria Rose
Composer Mitchell Girio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 December 2023
World premiere 10 December 2023
Production Reel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CME City Productions
Also known as
Mom's Christmas Boyfriend, Mamin božićni dečko, Chłopak na Gwiazdkę, El novio de Navidad de mamá, Iubitul de Crăciun al mamei, Le vœu magique de Noël, Um Namorado de Natal Pra Mamãe, Un fidanzato per mamma, Санто, подаруй мені тата

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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