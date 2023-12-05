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Poster of Panic Attacks
5.5
Panic Attacks - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Panic Attacks
5.5

Panic Attacks

, 2023
Panicheskiye Ataki
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Panic Attacks
5.5
Panic Attacks - Trailer
Panic Attacks  Trailer

Synopsis

Eighteen-year-old Vika, in order to recover from a disease that is considered demonic possession in her village, plans to escape and stay in the neighboring Norway. Her way is much more scary than finding a local groom or finding a job.

Cast

Lena Tronina
Lena Tronina
Vika
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Mama Viki
Ania Nova
Sledovatel
Maxim Shchyogolev
Maxim Shchyogolev
Sergey Dvoynikov
Sergey Dvoynikov
Nikita
Aleksandr Averin
Aleksandr Averin
Marina Kleshcheva
Darya Saveleva
Sestra Viki
Liza Medvedeva
Liza Medvedeva
Katya
Maxim Kronda
Kseniya Meri
Kira
Alina Shulga
Director Ivan I. Tverdovskiy
Writer Ivan I. Tverdovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 December 2023
Release date
25 January 2024 Russia Reflexion Films
25 January 2024 Azerbaijan
25 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
25 January 2024 Moldova
25 January 2024 Tajikistan
Worldwide Gross $8,374
Production Vega Film
Also known as
Panicheskie ataki, Панические атаки, Panicheskiye Ataki

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 August 2026

Film Trailers

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Panic Attacks - Trailer
Panic Attacks Trailer
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