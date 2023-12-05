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Panic Attacks
5.5
Panic Attacks
, 2023
Panicheskiye Ataki
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.5
Panic Attacks
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Eighteen-year-old Vika, in order to recover from a disease that is considered demonic possession in her village, plans to escape and stay in the neighboring Norway. Her way is much more scary than finding a local groom or finding a job.
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Cast
Lena Tronina
Vika
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Mama Viki
Ania Nova
Sledovatel
Maxim Shchyogolev
Sergey Dvoynikov
Nikita
Aleksandr Averin
Marina Kleshcheva
Darya Saveleva
Sestra Viki
Liza Medvedeva
Katya
Maxim Kronda
Kseniya Meri
Kira
Alina Shulga
Director
Ivan I. Tverdovskiy
Writer
Ivan I. Tverdovskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
5 December 2023
Release date
25 January 2024
Russia
Reflexion Films
25 January 2024
Azerbaijan
25 January 2024
Kyrgyzstan
25 January 2024
Moldova
25 January 2024
Tajikistan
Worldwide Gross
$8,374
Production
Vega Film
Also known as
Panicheskie ataki, Панические атаки, Panicheskiye Ataki
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
14
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 12 August 2026
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Panic Attacks
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