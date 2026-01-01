Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maxim Shchyogolev
Maxim Shchyogolev Maxim Shchyogolev
Kinoafisha Persons Maxim Shchyogolev

Maxim Shchyogolev

Maxim Shchyogolev

Date of Birth
20 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Port 8.0
Port (2022)
Moy dikiy drug 7.9
Moy dikiy drug (2024)
Chikatilo 7.8
Chikatilo (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dostavka s garantiej
Action, Detective 2026, Russia
Pozyvnoj. Alfa
Pozyvnoj. Alfa
Action 2026, Russia
Krov za krov
Krov za krov
Action 2026, Russia
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Family 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
The Negotiator "Operation Damascus"
The Negotiator "Operation Damascus" Переговорщик «Операция Дамаск»
Drama 2026, Russia
Piraty XXI veka
Action 2025, Russia
Moya ryzhaya chudachka
Moya ryzhaya chudachka
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Po sledu zverya 6.9
Po sledu zverya
Drama 2025, Russia
Bird Boy 5.7
Bird Boy Malchik-ptitsa
Drama 2025, Russia
Sarmat 6.4
Sarmat
Action, 2024, Russia
Moy dikiy drug 7.9
Moy dikiy drug Moy dikiy drug
Family, Children's, Adventure 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Thief 4.8
Thief Vorovka
Action, Thriller 2024, Russia
Oboroten 6.3
Oboroten
Action, Detective 2023, Russia
Strazhnik 6.8
Strazhnik
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Effekt domino 7.6
Effekt domino
Comedy, Action, Detective 2023, Russia
Lost in the North 6.6
Lost in the North Chuzhaya
Adventure, Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Panic Attacks 5.5
Panic Attacks Panicheskiye Ataki
Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
ZAGS
ZAGS
Romantic 2022, Russia
Vesna peremen
Vesna peremen
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Port 8
Port
Detective, Action 2022, Russia
Navodneniye 3.6
Navodneniye Navodneniye
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Igra s tenyu
Igra s tenyu
Detective, 2021, Russia
Kukolnyy domik
Kukolnyy domik
Detective, 2021, Russia
Chernaya vdova
Chernaya vdova
Detective 2021, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more