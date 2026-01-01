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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maxim Shchyogolev
Maxim Shchyogolev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Shchyogolev
Maxim Shchyogolev
Maxim Shchyogolev
Date of Birth
20 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Port
(2022)
7.9
Moy dikiy drug
(2024)
7.8
Chikatilo
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2008
2007
2004
All
58
Films
13
TV Shows
45
Actor
58
Dostavka s garantiej
Action, Detective
2026, Russia
Pozyvnoj. Alfa
Action
2026, Russia
Krov za krov
Action
2026, Russia
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Family
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
The Negotiator "Operation Damascus"
Переговорщик «Операция Дамаск»
Drama
2026, Russia
Piraty XXI veka
Action
2025, Russia
Moya ryzhaya chudachka
Romantic,
2025, Russia
6.9
Po sledu zverya
Drama
2025, Russia
5.7
Bird Boy
Malchik-ptitsa
Drama
2025, Russia
6.4
Sarmat
Action,
2024, Russia
7.9
Moy dikiy drug
Moy dikiy drug
Family, Children's, Adventure
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Thief
Vorovka
Action, Thriller
2024, Russia
6.3
Oboroten
Action, Detective
2023, Russia
6.8
Strazhnik
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
7.6
Effekt domino
Comedy, Action, Detective
2023, Russia
6.6
Lost in the North
Chuzhaya
Adventure, Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Panic Attacks
Panicheskiye Ataki
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
ZAGS
Romantic
2022, Russia
Vesna peremen
Romantic,
2022, Russia
8
Port
Detective, Action
2022, Russia
3.6
Navodneniye
Navodneniye
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Igra s tenyu
Detective,
2021, Russia
Kukolnyy domik
Detective,
2021, Russia
Chernaya vdova
Detective
2021, Russia
Show more
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