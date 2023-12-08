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7.3
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Conjuring Kannappan
7.3
Conjuring Kannappan
, 2023
Conjuring Kannappan
India / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.3
Synopsis
A man comes begins to have nightmares where he experiences things in sleep have an effect on him in real life, too. But as his derangement spreads across his family and friends, they decide to go to the root of the cause.
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Cast
Anandraj
Devil Armstrong
Elli Avrram
Dr. Magdalene Ellis
Regina Cassandra
Dark Deves
Vtv Ganesh
Anjanenjan
Nassar
Excorist Ezhumalai
Sathish
Kannapan
Saranya Ponvannan
Lakshmi
Redin Kingsley
Dr. Johnny
Jason Shah
Soldier J. William Blake
Benedict Garrett
Commander Robert Langdon
Director
Selvin Raj Xavier
Writer
Selvin Raj Xavier
Composer
Yuvan Shankar Raja
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
4 January 2024
World premiere
8 December 2023
Release date
8 December 2023
India
8 December 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$20,978
Production
AGS Entertainment
Also known as
Conjuring Kannappan, El conjuro de Kannappan, O Reino dos Pesadelos
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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