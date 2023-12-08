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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Conjuring Kannappan
7.3

Conjuring Kannappan

, 2023
Conjuring Kannappan
India / Horror / 18+
7.3

Synopsis

A man comes begins to have nightmares where he experiences things in sleep have an effect on him in real life, too. But as his derangement spreads across his family and friends, they decide to go to the root of the cause.

Cast

Anandraj
Devil Armstrong
Elli Avrram
Dr. Magdalene Ellis
Regina Cassandra
Dark Deves
Vtv Ganesh
Anjanenjan
Nassar
Excorist Ezhumalai
Sathish
Kannapan
Saranya Ponvannan
Lakshmi
Redin Kingsley
Dr. Johnny
Jason Shah
Soldier J. William Blake
Benedict Garrett
Commander Robert Langdon
Director Selvin Raj Xavier
Writer Selvin Raj Xavier
Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 January 2024
World premiere 8 December 2023
Release date
8 December 2023 India
8 December 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $20,978
Production AGS Entertainment
Also known as
Conjuring Kannappan, El conjuro de Kannappan, O Reino dos Pesadelos

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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