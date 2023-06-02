Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
3.3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Price of Power
3.3
The Price of Power
, 2023
The Price of Power
Bulgaria / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.3
Synopsis
Everything has a price, even power. Everyone pays that price in a world of lies and hidden truths. When deeply held secrets come to light, things can never be the same again. Money and power are the greatest weakness of the man wh...
Expand
Cast
George Zlatarev
Kiril Efremov
Marko
Boris Dali
Nick Stoilov
Yordan Karadzhov
Stoilov
Kitodar Todorov
Nikolov
Georgi Kadurin
Petkanov
Dimitar Banenkin
Agent
Dimitar Kovachev
Angelov
Kamen Vodenicharov
Goran
Gergana Raychevska
Madlen
Diana Lyubenova
Viktoria Angelova
Writer
Isidor Karadimov
,
Irina Lazarova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 June 2023
Release date
2 June 2023
Bulgaria
Budget
500,000 BGL
Worldwide Gross
$138,801
Production
Story Station Pictures
Also known as
The Price of Power, Цената на Властта
More
Film rating
3.3
Rate
11
votes
2.3
IMDb
Updated 30 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree