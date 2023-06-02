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Poster of The Price of Power
3.3
Kinoafisha Films The Price of Power
3.3

The Price of Power

, 2023
The Price of Power
Bulgaria / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Price of Power
3.3

Synopsis

Everything has a price, even power. Everyone pays that price in a world of lies and hidden truths. When deeply held secrets come to light, things can never be the same again. Money and power are the greatest weakness of the man wh...

Cast

George Zlatarev
Kiril Efremov
Marko
Boris Dali
Nick Stoilov
Yordan Karadzhov
Stoilov
Kitodar Todorov
Nikolov
Georgi Kadurin
Petkanov
Dimitar Banenkin
Agent
Dimitar Kovachev
Angelov
Kamen Vodenicharov
Goran
Gergana Raychevska
Madlen
Diana Lyubenova
Viktoria Angelova
Writer Isidor Karadimov, Irina Lazarova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 June 2023
Release date
2 June 2023 Bulgaria
Budget 500,000 BGL
Worldwide Gross $138,801
Production Story Station Pictures
Also known as
The Price of Power, Цената на Властта

Film rating

3.3
Rate 11 votes
2.3 IMDb
Updated 30 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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