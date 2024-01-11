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Poster of Turbozavry. God drakona
8.6
Turbozavry. God drakona - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Turbozavry. God drakona
8.6

Turbozavry. God drakona

, 2024
Turbozavry. God drakona
Russia / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Turbozavry. God drakona
8.6
Turbozavry. God drakona - Trailer
Turbozavry. God drakona  Trailer

Cast

Sofya Anufrieva
Sirena
Mikhail Belyakovich
Bul
Olga Golovanova
Borya
Lyudmila Ilyina
Nora
Ivan Kalinin
Tor
Ivan Kalinin
Tor
Anna Kiseleva
Anna Kiseleva
Fedya
Aleksandr Kovrizhnykh
Trak
Zhanna Nikonova
Babushka
Veronika Sarkisova
Do
Veronika Sarkisova
Do
Nikita Prozorovsky
Nikita Prozorovsky
Petrovich
Director Aleksey Kotyonochkin
Writer Kseniya Beglyakova, Oleg Bondarev, Sergey Dubinkin, Sergey Firsov
Composer Vladimir Simonovskiy, Sergei Voronov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 January 2024
Release date
11 January 2024 Russia Централ Партнершип
8 February 2024 Kazakhstan
8 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
8 February 2024 Uzbekistan 0+
Worldwide Gross $212,796
Production Caramel & Co
Also known as
Turbozavry. God drakona, Турбозавры. Год Дракона, Турбозавры. Снежные Истории

Cartoon rating

8.6
Rate 12 votes
8.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Turbozavry. God drakona - Trailer
Turbozavry. God drakona Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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