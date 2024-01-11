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8.6
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Turbozavry. God drakona
8.6
Turbozavry. God drakona
, 2024
Turbozavry. God drakona
Russia / Animation / 18+
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8.6
Turbozavry. God drakona
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Sofya Anufrieva
Sirena
Mikhail Belyakovich
Bul
Olga Golovanova
Borya
Lyudmila Ilyina
Nora
Ivan Kalinin
Tor
Ivan Kalinin
Tor
Anna Kiseleva
Fedya
Aleksandr Kovrizhnykh
Trak
Zhanna Nikonova
Babushka
Veronika Sarkisova
Do
Veronika Sarkisova
Do
Nikita Prozorovsky
Petrovich
Director
Aleksey Kotyonochkin
Writer
Kseniya Beglyakova
,
Oleg Bondarev
,
Sergey Dubinkin
,
Sergey Firsov
Composer
Vladimir Simonovskiy
,
Sergei Voronov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
48 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 January 2024
Release date
11 January 2024
Russia
Централ Партнершип
8 February 2024
Kazakhstan
8 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
8 February 2024
Uzbekistan
0+
Worldwide Gross
$212,796
Production
Caramel & Co
Also known as
Turbozavry. God drakona, Турбозавры. Год Дракона, Турбозавры. Снежные Истории
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Cartoon rating
8.6
Rate
12
votes
8.6
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
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Turbozavry. God drakona
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