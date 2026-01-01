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Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage
8.0
Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage
, 2023
Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage
Russia / Biography / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
8.0
Cast
Alexandr Zhigalkin
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Self
Sergey Zhigalkin
Self
Lidia Kanashova
Esoteric philosopher
Sergey Travin
Self
Alexey Isakov
Self
Jabbar Mammadov
Self
Argemiro Gamez
philologist from Cartagena
Tatiana Savina
Esoteric philosopher from Yekaterinburg
Director
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Writer
Aleksei Fedorchenko
,
Lidia Kanashova
Composer
Andrey Karasyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2023
Production
29th February Film Company
Also known as
Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage, Le Saucisson de Mitrofan Aksionov, Mitrofan Aksenov. There is no death, Колбаса Митрофана Аксёнова
More
Film rating
8.0
Rate
13
votes
8
IMDb
Place in the rating
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