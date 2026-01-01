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8.0
Kinoafisha Films Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage
8.0

Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage

, 2023
Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage
Russia / Biography / 18+
8.0

Cast

Alexandr Zhigalkin
Alexandr Zhigalkin
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Aleksei Fedorchenko
Self
Sergey Zhigalkin
Self
Lidia Kanashova
Esoteric philosopher
Sergey Travin
Self
Alexey Isakov
Self
Jabbar Mammadov
Self
Argemiro Gamez
philologist from Cartagena
Tatiana Savina
Esoteric philosopher from Yekaterinburg
Director Aleksei Fedorchenko
Writer Aleksei Fedorchenko, Lidia Kanashova
Composer Andrey Karasyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2023
Production 29th February Film Company
Also known as
Mitrofan Aksenov's Sausage, Le Saucisson de Mitrofan Aksionov, Mitrofan Aksenov. There is no death, Колбаса Митрофана Аксёнова

Film rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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