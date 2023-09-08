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4.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The Vigilante
4.9
The Vigilante
, 2023
The Vigilante
USA / Thriller / 18+
About
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4.9
Synopsis
Returning from Afghanistan, Jessica, a Spec OPS Marine, finds herself in a war she never imagined and discovers middle America suburbia has changed when her thirteen year old sister, Aimee, is abducted by sex traffickers.
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Cast
Jet Jandreau
Jessica Carson
Ana Alexandre
Eric Pierce
Dan Benson
Jamie M Timmons
Aimee Carson
Julien Cesario
Rome Stephens Singh
Ramos
Alexander Gulati
Ashfin
Fiona Gulati
Ashfin's sister
Rachel Benezra
Katie
Paul Bond
Detective Tom Mason
Maggie Dewan-Smith
Aubrey
Paul Buxton
Gerald
Director
Lee Whittaker
Writer
Lee Whittaker
,
Kara Myers
Composer
Yuichiro Oku
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
8 September 2023
World premiere
8 September 2023
Release date
8 September 2023
Spain
16
Production
Shattered Image Films
Also known as
The Vigilante, A Vigilante, AIMEE, El último disparo, Эйми
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 16 November 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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