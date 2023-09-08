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Poster of The Vigilante
4.9
Kinoafisha Films The Vigilante
4.9

The Vigilante

, 2023
The Vigilante
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Vigilante
4.9

Synopsis

Returning from Afghanistan, Jessica, a Spec OPS Marine, finds herself in a war she never imagined and discovers middle America suburbia has changed when her thirteen year old sister, Aimee, is abducted by sex traffickers.

Cast

Jet Jandreau
Jessica Carson
Ana Alexandre
Eric Pierce
Dan Benson
Jamie M Timmons
Aimee Carson
Julien Cesario
Rome Stephens Singh
Ramos
Alexander Gulati
Ashfin
Fiona Gulati
Ashfin's sister
Rachel Benezra
Katie
Paul Bond
Detective Tom Mason
Maggie Dewan-Smith
Aubrey
Paul Buxton
Gerald
Director Lee Whittaker
Writer Lee Whittaker, Kara Myers
Composer Yuichiro Oku
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 September 2023
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
8 September 2023 Spain 16
Production Shattered Image Films
Also known as
The Vigilante, A Vigilante, AIMEE, El último disparo, Эйми

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 16 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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