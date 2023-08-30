A summer evening twenty-five years ago: the city is deserted, the final of the FIFA World Cup is underway. A woman, Teresa, comes down to the Tiber and lets herself be carried away by its current. She is swallowed by the river and her daughter Virginia crosses Rome in the dark of the night: she wants to find her and save her. Virginia has to make her way through the depths of the waters, of the history, myths, calamities and gleams of life of a timeless Rome. And so she is able to see again her mother, who emerges from the darkness of the Tiber to fly toward AMOR, “the planet of care” surrounded by water where the streets, squares and fountains remind her of Rome and animals are free to wander around.

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