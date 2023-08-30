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Poster of Amor
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Amor
6.1

Amor

, 2023
Amor
Italy, Lithuania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Amor
6.1

Synopsis

A summer evening twenty-five years ago: the city is deserted, the final of the FIFA World Cup is underway. A woman, Teresa, comes down to the Tiber and lets herself be carried away by its current. She is swallowed by the river and her daughter Virginia crosses Rome in the dark of the night: she wants to find her and save her. Virginia has to make her way through the depths of the waters, of the history, myths, calamities and gleams of life of a timeless Rome. And so she is able to see again her mother, who emerges from the darkness of the Tiber to fly toward AMOR, “the planet of care” surrounded by water where the streets, squares and fountains remind her of Rome and animals are free to wander around.

Cast

Laura Riccioli
Odetta Tunyla
Director Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Writer Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Composer Martynas Bialobzeskis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 August 2023
Release date
9 November 2023 Lithuania N7
Production Stefilm, Era Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Amor

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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