Piper Grant moves to New York for a fresh start and to find her career passion. As she bounces between different exciting temp jobs that take her all over the city, she meets Austin Edwards, an aspiring writer. While Piper’s sunny optimism is at odds with Austin’s jaded personality, the magic of the autumn season soon brings them closer together. When Piper realizes her true passion is illustration, they decide to team up on a children’s book project, and in the process, they discover the thing they’re really searching for might be each other.
ProductionTwo 4 The Money Media, MarVista Entertainment
Also known as
Autumn in the City, NYC Autumn Love Story, Autumn in the City - Herbstzauber in New York, Innamorarsi a New York, Jesen u gradu, New York-i ősz, Sügis linnas, Un automne à Manhattan, Осень в большом городе