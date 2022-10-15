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Poster of Autumn in the City
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Autumn in the City
6.3

Autumn in the City

, 2022
Autumn in the City
Canada, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Autumn in the City
6.3

Synopsis

Piper Grant moves to New York for a fresh start and to find her career passion. As she bounces between different exciting temp jobs that take her all over the city, she meets Austin Edwards, an aspiring writer. While Piper’s sunny optimism is at odds with Austin’s jaded personality, the magic of the autumn season soon brings them closer together. When Piper realizes her true passion is illustration, they decide to team up on a children’s book project, and in the process, they discover the thing they’re really searching for might be each other.

Cast

Aimee Teegarden
Aimee Teegarden
Piper
Laura Soltis
Patricia
Vincent Gale
Alan
Lucia Walters
Lucia Walters
Evan Roderick
Austin
Adam Beauchesne
Adam Beauchesne
Will
Shayan Bayat
Toby
Brittany Willacy
Misty
Byron Noble
Arnold
Kurt Evans
Marshall
Ingrid Tesch
Phyllis
Director Michael Robison
Writer Joey Elkins, Blake Silver, Sheri Davenport
Composer Chris Ainscough
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 15 October 2022
Budget 2,500,000 CAD
Production Two 4 The Money Media, MarVista Entertainment
Also known as
Autumn in the City, NYC Autumn Love Story, Autumn in the City - Herbstzauber in New York, Innamorarsi a New York, Jesen u gradu, New York-i ősz, Sügis linnas, Un automne à Manhattan, Осень в большом городе

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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