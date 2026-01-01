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Lucia Walters
Lucia Walters Lucia Walters
Kinoafisha Persons Lucia Walters

Lucia Walters

Lucia Walters

Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Virgin River 7.3
Virgin River (2019)
The Mountain Between Us 7.0
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
6.8
The More the Merrier (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.8
The More the Merrier The More the Merrier
Comedy 2025, USA
Autumn in the City 6.3
Autumn in the City Autumn in the City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
If I Only Had Christmas 6.4
If I Only Had Christmas If I Only Had Christmas
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Virgin River 7.3
Virgin River
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
American Hangman 6.1
American Hangman American Hangman
Thriller 2019, USA
Christmas Joy 6.4
Christmas Joy Christmas Joy
Family, Romantic 2018, USA
The Mountain Between Us 7
The Mountain Between Us The Mountain Between Us
Romantic, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
This Is Your Death 5.6
This Is Your Death The Show / This Is Your Death
Drama 2017, USA
Autumn in the Vineyard 6.5
Autumn in the Vineyard Autumn in the Vineyard
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Canada / USA
Just in Time for Christmas 6.4
Just in Time for Christmas Just in Time for Christmas
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA / Canada
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