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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucia Walters
Lucia Walters
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucia Walters
Lucia Walters
Lucia Walters
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Virgin River
(2019)
7.0
The Mountain Between Us
(2017)
6.8
The More the Merrier
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
6.8
The More the Merrier
The More the Merrier
Comedy
2025, USA
6.3
Autumn in the City
Autumn in the City
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
6.4
If I Only Had Christmas
If I Only Had Christmas
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
7.3
Virgin River
Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
6.1
American Hangman
American Hangman
Thriller
2019, USA
6.4
Christmas Joy
Christmas Joy
Family, Romantic
2018, USA
7
The Mountain Between Us
The Mountain Between Us
Romantic, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
This Is Your Death
The Show / This Is Your Death
Drama
2017, USA
6.5
Autumn in the Vineyard
Autumn in the Vineyard
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Canada / USA
6.4
Just in Time for Christmas
Just in Time for Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA / Canada
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