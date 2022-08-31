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Poster of The Fabulous Ones
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Fabulous Ones
6.7

The Fabulous Ones

, 2022
Le favolose
Italy / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Fabulous Ones
6.7

Synopsis

It often happens that at the moment of death, transgender individuals are shorn of their identity. Their families are ashamed, the funeral takes place in secret, and on the tomb appears the name the deceased had before their transition, in one stroke nullifying the entire life path they had chosen. The same thing happened to Antonia. Her girlfriends gather to honor her memory and give her back her identity denied. In telling her story, the film’s stars, all drawn from the variegated transgender world, interweave the narrative with tales of their own lives, experiences, and memories.

Cast

Rocco Castrocielo
Mizia Ciulini
Nicole De Leo
Antonia Iaia
Patrizia Piccinini
Massimina Lizzeri
Porpora Marcasciano
Sofia Mehiel
Mina Serrano
Sandeh Veet
Director Roberta Torre
Writer Roberta Torre, Cristian Ceresoli
Composer Tommaso Maresco, Leonardo Rosi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Production Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, Faber Produzioni, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Le favolose, The Fabulous Ones, ファビュラスな人たち

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 3 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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