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Poster of God of Heaven and Earth
8.3
God of Heaven and Earth - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films God of Heaven and Earth
8.3

God of Heaven and Earth

, 2023
God of Heaven and Earth
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of God of Heaven and Earth
8.3
God of Heaven and Earth - Trailer
God of Heaven and Earth  Trailer

Synopsis

For years, scholars have debated whether the miraculous events proclaiming the birth and death of Jesus actually happened. Now, history, science and technology reveal an astounding amount of evidence in this events in history.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 November 2023
Release date
5 November 2023 Azerbaijan
5 November 2023 Tajikistan
Also known as
God of Heaven and Earth

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
God of Heaven and Earth - Trailer
God of Heaven and Earth Trailer
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