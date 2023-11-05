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God of Heaven and Earth
8.3
God of Heaven and Earth
, 2023
God of Heaven and Earth
USA / Documentary / 18+
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8.3
God of Heaven and Earth
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Synopsis
For years, scholars have debated whether the miraculous events proclaiming the birth and death of Jesus actually happened. Now, history, science and technology reveal an astounding amount of evidence in this events in history.
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Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
5 November 2023
Release date
5 November 2023
Azerbaijan
5 November 2023
Tajikistan
Also known as
God of Heaven and Earth
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026
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