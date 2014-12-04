Menu
An Walk to the Mountains
Tyghyryqtan zhol tapqan
18+
Biography
Synopsis
The film tells about Nursultan Nazarbayev who went into politics and made efforts to improve the existing at that time difficult situation in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy.
An Walk to the Mountains
trailer
trailer
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
4 December 2014
Release date
10 January 2024
Croatia
4 December 2014
Kazakhstan
Production
Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
Tyghyryqtan zhol tapqan, An Walk to the Mountains, Breaking the Vicious Cycle, Elbasy dan Anak, Mio Cammino di Leader: Breaking the Vicious Cycle, The Leader's Way: Breaking the Vicious Cycle, Zdravei, Elbasy!, Разрывая замкнутый круг
Director
Rustem Abdrashev
Cast
Valentin Gaft
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Vladimir Steklov
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
An Walk to the Mountains
Trailer
0
0
Stills
