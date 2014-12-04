Menu
Poster of An Walk to the Mountains
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha Films An Walk to the Mountains

An Walk to the Mountains

Tyghyryqtan zhol tapqan 18+
Synopsis

The film tells about Nursultan Nazarbayev who went into politics and made efforts to improve the existing at that time difficult situation in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy.
An Walk to the Mountains - trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 4 December 2014
Release date
10 January 2024 Croatia
4 December 2014 Kazakhstan
Production Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
Tyghyryqtan zhol tapqan, An Walk to the Mountains, Breaking the Vicious Cycle, Elbasy dan Anak, Mio Cammino di Leader: Breaking the Vicious Cycle, The Leader's Way: Breaking the Vicious Cycle, Zdravei, Elbasy!, Разрывая замкнутый круг
Director
Rustem Abdrashev
Cast
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
An Walk to the Mountains - trailer
